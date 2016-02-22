BRIEF-International Engineering approves appointment of Kittisak Rathaprasert to be chairman
* Approves appointment of Kittisak Rathaprasert to be company's chairman
Feb 22 Thule :
* Nordic Capital says has hired Goldman Sachs, Nordea to evaluate a placing of 15 mln shares
* Nordic owns 29.3 mln shares in Thule, around 29 pct of total number of Thule shares
* Sale will be through accelerated book-building to Swedish and international institutional investors
* Thule closed at 110 SEK/shr on Monday, down 1.6 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Recently discussed about possibilities of project Stada with a couple of financial investors