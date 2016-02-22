Feb 22 Thule :

* Nordic Capital says has hired Goldman Sachs, Nordea to evaluate a placing of 15 mln shares

* Nordic owns 29.3 mln shares in Thule, around 29 pct of total number of Thule shares

* Sale will be through accelerated book-building to Swedish and international institutional investors

* Thule closed at 110 SEK/shr on Monday, down 1.6 pct