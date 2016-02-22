PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 17
May 17 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 22 Tronics Microsystems SA :
* Signs industrialization contract for the detection of gas in the base de MEMS
* Partnership amounts to 700,000 euros ($771,190) Source text: bit.ly/219QgFq Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9077 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 17 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Bombardier signs agreement with IBM to accelerate IT business transformation