BRIEF-International Engineering approves appointment of Kittisak Rathaprasert to be chairman
* Approves appointment of Kittisak Rathaprasert to be company's chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 22 Montagne et Neige Developpement SA :
* Subsidiary LST wins renovation deal in Montmartre district in Paris
* Contract is for 3 yrs and covers a total renovation of both machinery and broad general inspections of the two funicular car Source text: bit.ly/21ldncO Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Recently discussed about possibilities of project Stada with a couple of financial investors