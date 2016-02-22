PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 17
May 17 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 22 MGI France SA :
* Reports Q4 revenue of 13.6 million euros ($15.0 million) versus 11.7 million euros year ago
* Sees strong growth in 2015 results Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9078 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 17 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Bombardier signs agreement with IBM to accelerate IT business transformation