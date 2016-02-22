BRIEF-Shanghai Pharmaceuticals clarifies on reports about co's possible bid for Stada Arzneimittel AG
* Recently discussed about possibilities of project Stada with a couple of financial investors
Feb 22 Orphan Synergy Europe Pharma SA :
* Announces first patients enrolled and dosed in the pivotal trial of Phase 3 of the immunotherapy Tedopi for advanced non-small cell lung cancer
* Says trial is evaluating benefits of Tedopi for advanced non-small cell lung cancer in HLA-A2 positive patients Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it has completed the acquisition of Ogeda SA, a drug discovery company located in Gosselies, Belgium, and Ogeda has become a wholly owned subsidiary of the company as of CET May 17