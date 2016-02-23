Feb 23 Austevoll :

* q4 revenues nok 3.83 billion (Reuters poll nok 3.9 billion)

* q4 ebit before value adjustment for biomasss nok 178 million (Reuters poll nok 348 million)

* books q4 impairment nok 114.2 million vs nok 34.5 million in q4 2014

* fair value adjustment of biomass nok 763.9 million vs nok 617.1 million

* proposes dividend of nok 2.20 per share for 2015 (Reuters poll nok 2.17)

* The Group has and shall continue to have the financial flexibility to support its strategy for further organic growth, carrying out strategic acquisitions and sustaining the company's dividend policy

