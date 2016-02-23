Feb 23 Austevoll :
* q4 revenues nok 3.83 billion (Reuters poll nok 3.9
billion)
* q4 ebit before value adjustment for biomasss nok 178
million (Reuters poll nok 348 million)
* books q4 impairment nok 114.2 million vs nok 34.5 million
in q4 2014
* fair value adjustment of biomass nok 763.9 million vs nok
617.1 million
* proposes dividend of nok 2.20 per share for 2015
(Reuters poll nok 2.17)
* The Group has and shall continue to have the financial
flexibility to support its strategy for further organic growth,
carrying out strategic acquisitions and sustaining the company's
dividend policy
* At the time of writing, the board projects a higher profit
in 2016 than in 2015
