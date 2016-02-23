Feb 23 Leroey Seafood :
* Q4 EBIT before fair value adjustment NOK 353 million
(Reuters poll NOK 356 million) vs NOK 353 million a year ago
* Q4 total revenue NOK 3,564 million (Reuters poll NOK
3.53 billion) vs 3,261 million a year ago
* Expects to achieve a higher profit in 2016 than in 2015,
based on potential for improved productivity and positive market
outlook
* Estimates harvest volume of 183,000 tonnes for 2016,
incl. volume from associates versus 185,000 seen in November
* Says has a positive outlook due to confidence in
potential for substantial improvements to own production
* Proposes dividend of NOK 12 per share for 2015 (Reuters
poll NOK 12.8)
* Says market outlook supports strong prices. Global supply
growth ~-4% in 2016
* RFS feed costs will increase y-o-y, but we expect decline
in other costs
* Expected contract share Q1 ~35-40%
