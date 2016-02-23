BRIEF-Solarworld: preliminary administrator / insolvency of affiliated companies
* PRELIMINARY ADMINISTRATOR / INSOLVENCY OF AFFILIATED COMPANIES
Feb 23 Rba Holdings Ltd
* High Court of South Africa granted orders placing co under supervision and commencing business rescue proceedings
* Trevor Glaum appointed interim business rescue practitioner of both cos and will now have full management control of both companies
* Company's shares remain suspended on JSE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* PRELIMINARY ADMINISTRATOR / INSOLVENCY OF AFFILIATED COMPANIES
* Update On Chapter 11 proceedings, and operational and financial information