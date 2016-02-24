(Fixes spelling in headline)

Feb 24 Bakkafrost

* Bakkafrost q4 operational ebit dkk 257 million vs dkk 227 million for Q4 2014 (Reuters poll dkk 255 million)

* Bakkafrost proposes dividend of dkk 8.25 for 2015 (Reuters poll dkk 7.73)

* Says expects to harvest 48,000 tonnes in 2016 versus q3 estimate 48,000 (Reuters poll 47,800)

* Says outlook for the fish farming segment is good

* Says forecast for smolt release in 2016 is 10.4 million pieces

* Says the estimates for harvesting volumes and smolt releases is as always dependent on the biological situation

* Says the biological situation is good, and the price outlook in the market place is good

* Says Havsbrun's sales of fish feed in 2016 is expected to be at 80,000 tonnes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)