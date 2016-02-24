Feb 24 Delta Lloyd NV :

* FY gross written premiums (GWP) in general insurance was up 3 pct to 1,353 million euros, combined ratio (COR) better than target at 96.2 pct(2014: 94.5 pct)

* Solvency II standard formula (SF) ratio: 131 pct; material uncertainties addressed including LAC DT (subject to rights issue)

* Leon van Riet will succeed Onno Verstegen, who resigned as member of executive board on Feb. 1

* FY positive IFRS net result 128 million euros (2014:361 million euros)

* Delta Lloyd's supervisory board announced planned appointment of Leon van Riet to executive board

* Capital plan update: rights issue of 650 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)