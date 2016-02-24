Feb 24 Recipharm Publ AB
* Q4 net sales amounted to SEK 863 million (873), a
decrease of 1 pct
* Q4 EBITDA amounted to SEK 110 million (147) giving an
EBITDA margin of 12.7 pct (16.9)
* Says proposed share dividend is SEK 1.50 (1.25) per
share
* Says new objectives are to reach sales of at least SEK 8
billion by 2020, to have an EBITDA margin of at least 16 pct and
to have a net debt to equity ratio less than 0.8
* Says objective that 30-50 pct of profit after tax should
be distributed as dividend to shareholders remains unchanged
* Says confident to continue to gain market share
