Feb 24 Grand City Properties SA :
* Launches convertible bond offering
* Offering will comprise a placing of bonds by company, with a total placement volume of up
to 400 million euros ($440.2 million)
* Issue price ranging between 98.5 pct to 100 pct of their principal amount, will carry a
nominal coupon of 0.25 pct per annum
* Bonds will have a maturity of 6 years
* Intends to use net proceeds from offering to fund company's growth strategy and/or
repayment of loans
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9086 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)