Feb 24 Sydbank A/S :

* Decided to implement a share buyback programme of 350 million Danish crowns ($51.67 million)

* Buyback equals about 1.8 million shares, equal to 2.4 pct of bank's share capital

* Share buyback programme will be initiated on Feb. 29, 2016 and will be completed by this year

* Danske Bank to manage buyback