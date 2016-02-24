Feb 24 Zumtobel Group Ag

* Panasonic Corporation, Japan, Panasonic Lighting Europe GmbH, Germany and Tridonic GmbH & Co KG, a leading manufacturer of lighting components and part of the Zumtobel Group of Austria, today announced that they have entered into a patent license agreement

* Parties grant each other a license to use certain patents in field of lighting electronics, mainly in field of control and operation of LED light sources

* This agreement will help parties to accelerate their research and development activities for creating new innovation and to push further growth of LED lighting market

* Specific terms of settlement will remain confidential Further company coverage: