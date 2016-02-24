Feb 24 Zumtobel Group AG :

* Tridonic Jennersdorf GmbH, a subsidiary of Tridonic GmbH & Co KG, Dornbirn and therefore part of the Zumtobel Group, has entered into a settlement agreement with the AOC International (Europe) B.V. and AOC International (Europe) GmbH for the use of silicate-based white LEDs

* Tridonic Jennersdorf GmbH holds together with Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd from Japan and Leuchtstoffwerk Breitungen GmbH and Litec GbR from Germany (the four members of the B.O.S.E. consortium) basic patents for a technology to generate white light using blue LEDs and yellow silicate phosphors

* AOC fully respects and recognizes the patents and patent applications held by B.O.S.E. consortium