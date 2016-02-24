Feb 24 Valneva SE :
* Says 2016 revenues, including grants, expected to reach
90-100 million euros ($99.1-110.1 million)
* 2016 revenue growth to be driven by expected
Ixiaro/Jespect product sales of approximately 50 million euros
(from 30.6 million euros in 2015)
* 2016 expected gross margin on product sales of
approximately 50 pct
* 2016 EBITDA loss expected to be reduced to less than 5
million euros
* Revenues and grants increased by 96 pct year-on-year and
amounted to 83.3 million euros in 2015 (vs 42.4 million euros in
2014)
* Cash position at the end of 2015 was 42.6 million euros
* Valneva's new lyme borreliosis vaccine candidate is
expected to enter phase i clinical trials in the second half of
2016
* Expects to release the results of its pseudomonas
aeruginosa phase II/III trial in the second quarter of 2016
($1 = 0.9080 euros)
