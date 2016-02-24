Feb 24 Scor :

* FY net income of 642 million euros ($706.84 million), up 25 pct

* Proposes a dividend of 1.50 euro per share

* Scor's solvency ratio, adjusted for intended calls of two debts callable in Q3 2016, stands at 211 pct

* FY gross written premiums reach 13,421 million euros, up 18.6 pct at current exchange rates compared to 2014

* For 2016, given mounting headwinds, estimated return on invested assets could be in range of 2.8 pct to 3.1 pct