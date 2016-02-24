Feb 24 Scor :
* FY net income of 642 million euros ($706.84 million), up
25 pct
* Proposes a dividend of 1.50 euro per share
* Scor's solvency ratio, adjusted for intended calls of two
debts callable in Q3 2016, stands at 211 pct
* FY gross written premiums reach 13,421 million euros, up
18.6 pct at current exchange rates compared to 2014
* For 2016, given mounting headwinds, estimated return on
invested assets could be in range of 2.8 pct to 3.1 pct
