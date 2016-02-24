Feb 24 Flow Traders NV :

* Q4 net trading income was 64.5 million euros ($71.0 million) versus 92.8 million euros in Q3 (-30 pct)

* Q4 adjusted EBITDA margin came in at 48 pct in versus 52 pct in Q3 

* FY net trading income increased from 172.7 million euros in 2014 to 304.7 million euros in 2015 (+76 pct)

* FY total ETP Value Traded by Flow Traders increased from 527 billion euros in 2014 to 645 billion euros in 2015 (+23 pct)

* Reiterates that it expects for medium to long term to continue to grow organically and at a faster pace than global ETP AUM

* Dividend proposal will be 1.50 euros total dividend per share for 2015