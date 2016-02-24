UK foreign minister says Russia may try to interfere in election
LONDON, May 13 There is a "realistic possibility" Russia might try to interfere in Britain's national election next month, according to Boris Johnson, Britain's foreign secretary.
Feb 24 Wolters Kluwer NV :
* FY adjusted operating profit margin improves to 21.4 pct, in line with guidance
* FY adjusted net profit 583 million euros versus 553 million euros in Reuters poll
* FY revenue 4.21 billion euros versus 4.16 billion euros in Reuters poll
* FY adjusted operating profit 902 million euros versus 891 million euros in Reuters poll
* Propose a FY final dividend of 0.57 euros per ordinary share, this will bring the total dividend over 2015 financial year to 0.75 euros per share
* For 2016, intends to again set interim dividend at 25 pct of prior year total dividend
* Sees 2016 adjusted free cash flow 600 million euros - 625 million euros
* Sees 2016 adjusted operating profit margin 21.5 pct-22.0 pct
* Outlook 2016: diluted adjusted EPS expected to grow at mid-single-digit rate in constant currencies
* Announcing intention to buy back up to 600 million euros shares over three years (2016-2018), including anti-dilution buyback
* Sees 2016 return on invested capital > 9 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, May 13 There is a "realistic possibility" Russia might try to interfere in Britain's national election next month, according to Boris Johnson, Britain's foreign secretary.
LONDON, May 13 The British government does not yet know who was behind Friday's global cyber attack that disrupted the UK's health system, interior minister Amber Rudd said on Saturday.