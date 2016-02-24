UK foreign minister says Russia may try to interfere in election
LONDON, May 13 There is a "realistic possibility" Russia might try to interfere in Britain's national election next month, according to Boris Johnson, Britain's foreign secretary.
Feb 24 EC2 SA :
* Signs framework agreement with Bulgaria-based Technosun Ltd
* Deal signed for period ending Dec. 31; estimated revenue under deal for delivery of IT solutions at 150,000 euros ($165,000) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9091 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, May 13 The British government does not yet know who was behind Friday's global cyber attack that disrupted the UK's health system, interior minister Amber Rudd said on Saturday.