Feb 24 HSBC Trinkaus & Burkhardt AG :
* FY profit before tax increased to 217.4 million euros
(211.8 million euros year ago)
* FY net commission income increased to 441.2 million euros
(389.7 million euros year ago)
* FY trading income down by 6.1 pct to 99.3 million euros
($109.05 million)
* FY operating revenues at 721.3 million euros (686.7
million euros year ago)
* Expects slight increase in revenue and profit before tax
for 2016
($1 = 0.9106 euros)
