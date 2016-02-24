Feb 24 Ambromobiliare SpA :
* Bank of Italy authorizes Ambromobiliare to set up 4AIM SICAF
* 4AIM SICAF to invest in companies in the process of listing on AIM Italia with a stake no
higher than 4.99 percent of share capital for each company
* 4AIM SICAF to issue shares for about 30 million euros ($32.94 million) via a capital
increase reserved to professional investors in order to list on AIM Italia
* 4AIM SICAF sees to list within first six months of 2016
* Banca Finnat to act as global coordinator and book runner
* EnVent Capital Markets Ltd to act as nomad
* 4AIM SICAF will gather its capital via one or more capital increases to be subscribed in
the first 24 months since its establishment
* Ambromobiliare acts as founding shareholder and does not plan to subscribe to the capital
increases
* Ambromobiliare holds A category shares which have the right to appoint 4AIM SICAF CEO
($1 = 0.9107 euros)
