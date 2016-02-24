* objective of measures is to reduce costs in financial year 2017 and following years 

* this will incur one-off expenses of approximately eur 15 million in financial year 2016

* in financial year 2015, mlp recorded earnings before interest and tax adjusted for acquisitions (pro forma ebit) of eur 32.5 million