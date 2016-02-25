BRIEF-CareDx says it's not in compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements
* Caredx inc - nasdaq provided company until july 21, 2017 to submit a plan to regain compliance
Feb 25 Straumann Holding AG
* Says Straumann and France's Anthogyr announce partnership
* Says Straumann to acquire 30% stake in Anthogyr
* Humana - on May 22, amended, restated previous credit agreement with an amended and restated five-year $2 billion unsecured revolving credit agreement