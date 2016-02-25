BRIEF-CareDx says it's not in compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements
* Caredx inc - nasdaq provided company until july 21, 2017 to submit a plan to regain compliance
Feb 25 Straumann Holding AG
* Says expects global implant market to grow solidly in 2016 and is confident that it can continue to outperform by achieving organic growth in mid-single-digit range
* Says q4 revenue climbs 10% (organic) - strongest quarterly growth since 2008
* Says proposes dividend increase to chf 4.00 per share (2014: chf 3.75)
* Says expected revenue growth and operational leverage should lead to further improvements in underlying operating profit margin
* Humana - on May 22, amended, restated previous credit agreement with an amended and restated five-year $2 billion unsecured revolving credit agreement