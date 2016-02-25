Feb 25 Anheuser Busch Inbev SA :

* Total volumes declined by 0.6 pct in FY 2015

* Total volume in Q4 reaches 111.4 million hls; 114 mlh hls in Reuters poll

* The board proposes a final dividend of 2.00 euros per share, subject to shareholder approval at the AGM on April 27, 2016

* Q4 normalized profit attributable to equity holders $ 2.56 billion versus $ 2.59 billion in Reuters poll

* Q4 revenue $ 10.72 billion versus $ 11.30 billion in Reuters poll

* Q4 normalized EBITDA $ 4.31 billion versus $ 4.84 billion in Reuters poll

* Continue to expect SABMiller transaction to close in the second half of 2016

* Beer volumes in Europe were down approximately 2 pct in FY 2015, but up almost 3 pct in Western Europe

* Total AB Inbev: expects 2016 revenue per hl to grow organically ahead of inflation, on a constant geographic basis

* In the US: we expect industry volumes to continue to improve in FY16

* Expects 2016 cos per hl to increase by mid single digits on a constant geographic basis

* Expects 2016 distribution expenses per hl to increase organically by high single digits

* Expects 2016 sales and marketing investments to grow by high single to low double digits, weighted towards the first half of the year,

* Expects the average rate of interest on net debt in FY16, excluding the impact of the proposed combination with SABMiller, to be in the range of 3.5 pct to 4.0 pct Source text: bit.ly/1Q2Ii8B Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)