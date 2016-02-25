Feb 25 Ablynx NV :

* FY total revenues of EUR 77.5 million ($85.49 million) (+57%)

* FY cash position of EUR 236.2 million (+15%)

* FY net cash burn of EUR 67.2 million , an improvement over previously guided range of EUR 70-80 million

* FY operating loss of EUR 17.0 million versus loss of EUR 16.2 million year ago

* Cash position at year end EUR 236.2 million versus EUR 206.2 million year ago

* FY net loss of EUR 54.5 million versus loss of EUR 12.7 million year ago

* In Q2 of 2016, the company expects to report phase I/IIa results from its study of the wholly-owned, inhaled anti-rsv nanobody, ALX-0171

* In 2016, expects that up to 4 new partnered programmes could enter the clinic and additional pre-clinical data with partners may be obtained

* Significant catalysts anticipated in 2016 with a number of potential pre-clinical/clinical milestones Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9065 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)