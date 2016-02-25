Feb 25 Spur Corporation Ltd

* Headline earnings per share 66.7 pct higher at 101.96 cents for the six months ended Dec. 31

* Interim dividend was increased by 8.1 pct to 67 cents per share

* Group revenue for for the six months ended Dec. 31 was 5.4 pct lower at 386.6 mln rand.

* To open 31 restaurants across brands in S.Africa in remainder of financial year ending June 2016