BRIEF-EBOS Group proposes acquisition of HPS
* Entered into a binding agreement to acquire HPS for a purchase price of A$154 million
Feb 25 Ter Beke NV :
* FY consolidated turnover decreased by EUR 3.4 million ($3.75 million) (-0.9%) to EUR 396.3 million
* FY EBITDA amounts to EUR 34.3 million compared to EUR 31.4 million in 2014 (+9.1%)
* Proposal to pay a gross dividend of EUR 3.50 per share over 2015 (+40%)
* Is confident that, barring unforeseen market circumstances, the results for 2016 will surpass those of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9068 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* On May 16, 2017, certain subsidiaries of co entered into an ninth master amendment and restatement deed - SEC filing