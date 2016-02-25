BRIEF-Netsol says misstatements were identified in previous financial statements
* Netsol -during preparation of form 10-q for nine months ended march 31, 2017, misstatements were identified in previous financial statements
(Corrects company name in headline)
Feb 25 Inside Secure SA :
* Consolidated revenue for FY2015 of $70.1 million; $15.8 million in Q4 2015
* Adjusted operating loss of $21.0 million in FY2015
* Launch in coming weeks of a 5 million euros capital increase with preferential subscription rights Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Jabil Circuit Inc - intends to change its name to 'Jabil Inc' effective June 5, 2017 Source text (http://bit.ly/2qIBjg1) Further company coverage: