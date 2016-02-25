Feb 25 Attendo

* Q4 operating profit (EBITA) SEK 215 million (153)

* Q4 net sales SEK 2,564 million (2,316)

* Says board proposes a dividend of SEK 0.54 per share for year 2015

* Reuters poll: Attendo Q4 net sales were seen at SEK 2,473 million, EBITA at SEK 179 million, dividend at SEK 0.22 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)