BRIEF-EBOS Group proposes acquisition of HPS
* Entered into a binding agreement to acquire HPS for a purchase price of A$154 million
Feb 25 Attendo
* Q4 operating profit (EBITA) SEK 215 million (153)
* Q4 net sales SEK 2,564 million (2,316)
* Says board proposes a dividend of SEK 0.54 per share for year 2015
* Reuters poll: Attendo Q4 net sales were seen at SEK 2,473 million, EBITA at SEK 179 million, dividend at SEK 0.22 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* On May 16, 2017, certain subsidiaries of co entered into an ninth master amendment and restatement deed - SEC filing