Feb 25 British American Tobacco Plc

* Group cigarette volume fell by 0.5 pct to 663 billion, an organic decline of 0.8 pct excluding acquisition of TDR in croatia, against an estimated industry decline of 2.3 pct

* Revenue at 13.1 bln stg versus 13.97 bln stg year earlier

* total tobacco volume was 0.8 pct lower than previous year

* group's cigarette market share in its key markets continued to grow strongly, higher by over 40 basis points (bps)

* basic earnings per share were 38.2 pct higher at 230.9p (2014: 167.1p)

* has recommended a final dividend of 104.6p

* price mix of 5.9 pct was up from 4.2 pct in 2014

* in 2016 we expect trading environment to remain challenging but our resilient business model has shown group is well placed to face future challenges Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: