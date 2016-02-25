BRIEF-CareDx says it's not in compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements
* Caredx inc - nasdaq provided company until july 21, 2017 to submit a plan to regain compliance
Feb 25 Herantis Pharma Oyj :
* FY revenue 1,955 euros versus 800 euros year ago
* FY operating loss 16.2 million euros ($17.8 million) versus 7.7 million euros
* Company does not expect any revenues in 2016
* AGM resolved that no dividend be paid for financial period Jan. 1-Dec. 31, 2014
* Financial position is expected to be positive at end of 2016
* Main objectives for 2016 are recruiting first patients in clinical trials with Lymfactin and CDNF
* Year ago objective has been set to enter commercialization agreement for at least one of top priority drugs with a Finnish or international pharmaceutical company by end of 2017
($1 = 0.9071 euros)
* Humana - on May 22, amended, restated previous credit agreement with an amended and restated five-year $2 billion unsecured revolving credit agreement