BRIEF-EBOS Group proposes acquisition of HPS
* Entered into a binding agreement to acquire HPS for a purchase price of A$154 million
Feb 25 Kopparbergs Bryggeri AB :
* Q4 net sales 467.4 million Swedish crowns versus 411.6 million crowns year ago
* Q4 pre-tax profit 70.3 million crowns versus 58.1 million crowns year ago
* Proposes 2015 dividend of 4.40 crowns per share Source text for Eikon:
* On May 16, 2017, certain subsidiaries of co entered into an ninth master amendment and restatement deed - SEC filing