Feb 24 Natixis

* Natixis and La Banque Postale are negotiating conditions of a merger of AEW Europe and Ciloger

* Proposed merger would further consolidate new entity's position as real estate investment manager with combined assets under management over of 23 billion euros ($25.34 billion) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9075 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)