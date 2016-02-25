BRIEF-EBOS Group proposes acquisition of HPS
* Entered into a binding agreement to acquire HPS for a purchase price of A$154 million
Feb 25 Bell AG :
* Board of directors is requesting another increase in dividend of 5 Swiss francs to 70 Swiss francs per share
* FY sales revenue increased by 8.5 pct to 2.82 billion Swiss francs ($2.85 billion)
* FY annual profit increased by 8.0 pct or 7 million francs to 94.8 million francs
* FY EBITDA increased substantially by 19.8 pct to 235 million francs Source text: bit.ly/1Q2BEiI Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9891 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* On May 16, 2017, certain subsidiaries of co entered into an ninth master amendment and restatement deed - SEC filing