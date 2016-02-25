Feb 25 Tag Immobilien Ag

* Says ffo guidance for fy 2016 of around eur 84.0 million to eur 85.0 million,

* Says for 2015 financial year, an increase in dividend to eur 0.55 is planned

* Says achieved an ffo of eur 76.3 million or eur 0.62 per share for full year 2015.

* Says dividend forecast of eur 0.55 per share confirmed

* Says dividend is to be further increased to eur 0.57 per share for 2016 financial year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: