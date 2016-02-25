BRIEF-EBOS Group proposes acquisition of HPS
* Entered into a binding agreement to acquire HPS for a purchase price of A$154 million
Feb 25 Europris ASA :
* Europris opens new store at Ågotnes on Sotra, outside Bergen in Norway
* Its current growth strategy is targeting 270 stores by end of 2020
* Says expects to open at least ten new stores during year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Entered into a binding agreement to acquire HPS for a purchase price of A$154 million
* On May 16, 2017, certain subsidiaries of co entered into an ninth master amendment and restatement deed - SEC filing