BRIEF-EBOS Group proposes acquisition of HPS
* Entered into a binding agreement to acquire HPS for a purchase price of A$154 million
Feb 25 Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA :
* FY net profit-group share EUR 258 million ($284.65 million), up by 15%
* FY consolidated revenue EUR 5,010 million, up by 13%
* Says has ability to pursue profitable growth, while continuing to outperform automotive market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9064 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Entered into a binding agreement to acquire HPS for a purchase price of A$154 million
* On May 16, 2017, certain subsidiaries of co entered into an ninth master amendment and restatement deed - SEC filing