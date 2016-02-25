Feb 25 Adva Optical Networking Se
* Says revenues of eur 441.9 million drive 30.3%
year-on-year growth
* Says operating income increases 217% on 2014 figures
* Says notes that it will continue to perform quarterly
reviews of expected business development with respect to all
intangible assets, including capitalized development expenses
* Says pro forma operating income guidance provided above
excludes any such potential impairment charges
* Adva optical networking se : adva optical networking
reports audited 2015 ifrs financial results in line with
guidance
* Says pro forma operating income rises to eur 30.0 million
(6.8% of revenues)
* Says q1 2016 revenues expected to range between eur 117
million and eur 127 million with ifrs pro forma operating income
between 1% and 4% of revenues
* Says in case of highly adverse business prospects, these
reviews may result in non-cash impairment charges in q1 2016 and
beyond
