Feb 25 Adva Optical Networking Se

* Says revenues of eur 441.9 million drive 30.3% year-on-year growth

* Says operating income increases 217% on 2014 figures

* Says notes that it will continue to perform quarterly reviews of expected business development with respect to all intangible assets, including capitalized development expenses

* Says pro forma operating income guidance provided above excludes any such potential impairment charges

* Says pro forma operating income rises to eur 30.0 million (6.8% of revenues)

* Says q1 2016 revenues expected to range between eur 117 million and eur 127 million with ifrs pro forma operating income between 1% and 4% of revenues

* Says in case of highly adverse business prospects, these reviews may result in non-cash impairment charges in q1 2016 and beyond