BRIEF-Smartbank to buy Tuscaloosa, Alabama-based Capstone Bank
Feb 25 Ferratum Oyj :
* Based on preliminary, unaudited figures, Ferratum increased FY 2015 revenues by around 57 pct to 111.0 million euros ($122 million)
* FY adjusted earnings before taxes (EBT) was around 68 pct higher at 12.9 million euros; adjusted EBT margin increased to 11.6 pct
* FY adjusted operating profit (EBIT) rose by around 44 pct to 17.0 million euros
* Net income adjusted for IPO expenses of 6.8 million euros last year was increased to 11.4 million euros in fiscal year 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9065 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, May 22 Alistair Cross was flying high after showing in a pilot project how blockchain - the technology first developed for the crypto-currency bitcoin - could transform the old-fashioned and secretive world of commodity trading.