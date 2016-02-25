Feb 25 Ferratum Oyj :

* Based on preliminary, unaudited figures, Ferratum increased FY 2015 revenues by around 57 pct to 111.0 million euros ($122 million)

* FY adjusted earnings before taxes (EBT) was around 68 pct higher at 12.9 million euros; adjusted EBT margin increased to 11.6 pct

* FY adjusted operating profit (EBIT) rose by around 44 pct to 17.0 million euros

* Net income adjusted for IPO expenses of 6.8 million euros last year was increased to 11.4 million euros in fiscal year 2015