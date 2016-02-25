Feb 25 Nicox SA :

* 2015 annual revenues grew by 65% to EUR 9.9 million

* Cash, cash equivalents and financial instruments at Dec. 31, 2015 totaled approximately EUR 29.6 million

* Expects to submit a new drug application (NDA) to U.S. FDA for AC-170 early in Q2 2016