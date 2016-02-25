BRIEF-EBOS Group proposes acquisition of HPS
* Entered into a binding agreement to acquire HPS for a purchase price of A$154 million
Feb 25 Olvi Oyj :
* Q4 net sales 68.8 million euros versus 66.3 million euros year ago
* Q4 operating profit 6.3 million euros versus 4.5 million euros year ago
* Proposes 2015 dividend of 0.70 euros per share
* Estimates that group's sales volume and net sales for 2016 will increase slightly on previous year
* Operating profit for 2016 is estimated to be on a par with previous year or increase slightly
* On May 16, 2017, certain subsidiaries of co entered into an ninth master amendment and restatement deed - SEC filing