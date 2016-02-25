Feb 25 Sanochemia Pharmazeutika AG :

* Q1 total revenue amounts to 6.865 million euros ($7.5 million)(previous year: 8.309 million euros)

* Q1 operating result of 8.114 million euros(previous year: 9.068 million euros)

* Stands by its forecast for growth and profitability in current financial year 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9065 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)