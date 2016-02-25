BRIEF-CareDx says it's not in compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements
* Caredx inc - nasdaq provided company until july 21, 2017 to submit a plan to regain compliance
Feb 25 Sanochemia Pharmazeutika AG :
* Q1 total revenue amounts to 6.865 million euros ($7.5 million)(previous year: 8.309 million euros)
* Q1 operating result of 8.114 million euros(previous year: 9.068 million euros)
* Stands by its forecast for growth and profitability in current financial year 2016
* Humana - on May 22, amended, restated previous credit agreement with an amended and restated five-year $2 billion unsecured revolving credit agreement