BRIEF-CareDx says it's not in compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements
* Caredx inc - nasdaq provided company until july 21, 2017 to submit a plan to regain compliance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 25 Mologen AG :
* EMA supports development strategy of lefitolimod (MGN1703)
* Recruitment of IMPALA study started in September 2014 and is expected to enroll 540 patients in 8 European countries
* Patient recruitment is expected to be completed by end of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Caredx inc - nasdaq provided company until july 21, 2017 to submit a plan to regain compliance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Humana - on May 22, amended, restated previous credit agreement with an amended and restated five-year $2 billion unsecured revolving credit agreement