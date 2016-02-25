BRIEF-EBOS Group proposes acquisition of HPS
* Entered into a binding agreement to acquire HPS for a purchase price of A$154 million
Feb 25 Starbreeze AB :
* Q2 profit before tax 14.0 million Swedish crowns versus 20.4 million crowns year ago
* Q2 EBITDA 15.2 million crowns versus 24.8 million crowns year ago
* Q2 net sales 48.9 million crowns versus 47.7 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* On May 16, 2017, certain subsidiaries of co entered into an ninth master amendment and restatement deed - SEC filing