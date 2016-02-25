Feb 25 Biohit Oyj :

* Q4 net sales 1.2 million euros versus 1.1 million euros year ago

* Q4 operating loss continuing operations 1.4 million euros versus loss 1.2 million euros year ago

* Net sales growth is expected in 2016

* Does not assess when result of its continuing operations will turn to positive

* Proposes to annual general meeting that no dividend be paid for financial year  Source text for Eikon:

