Feb 25 Scanfil Oyj :

* Says is considering to raise additional equity financing from the market

* Share issue is estimated to be implemented during H1 2016

* Financing planned would consist of up to 9.99 percent of shares outstanding

* Financing planned to be raised by means of a directed share issue to a selected group of investors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)