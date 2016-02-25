BRIEF-Ballantyne Strong says it's not in compliance with NYSE listing requirements
* Ballantyne strong announcement on non-compliance with listing requirements
Feb 25 Scanfil Oyj :
* Says is considering to raise additional equity financing from the market
* Share issue is estimated to be implemented during H1 2016
* Financing planned would consist of up to 9.99 percent of shares outstanding
* Financing planned to be raised by means of a directed share issue to a selected group of investors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Belden - on may 16, 2017, co and certain of its U.S. and non-U.S. Subsidiaries entered into an amended and restated credit agreement - sec filing