BRIEF-Belden says co and certain units entered into an amended and restated credit agreement
* Belden - on may 16, 2017, co and certain of its U.S. and non-U.S. Subsidiaries entered into an amended and restated credit agreement - sec filing
Feb 25 Siili Solutions Oyj :
* H2 revenue 21.0 million euros versus 16.7 million euros year ago
* H2 EBITDA 2.2 million euros versus 1.9 million euros year ago
* Expects 2016 revenue to be 46 million-51 million euros
* Expects 2016 ebitda to be 4.6 million-5.1 million euros
* Proposes 2015 dividend of 0.70 euros per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Netsol -during preparation of form 10-q for nine months ended march 31, 2017, misstatements were identified in previous financial statements