BRIEF-Ballantyne Strong says it's not in compliance with NYSE listing requirements
Feb 25 Piteco SpA :
* Signs agreement with Quixa for supply of data management services using MATCH IT software
* Quixa is an insurance company belonging to Axa Group
* Reports 7 new clients since the beginning of 2016 Source text: bit.ly/1QKIHw4 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Belden - on may 16, 2017, co and certain of its U.S. and non-U.S. Subsidiaries entered into an amended and restated credit agreement - sec filing